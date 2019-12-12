Watch Psychic Matt Fraser Take a Supernatural Spit Take on Dating #NoFilter's Kelsey Darragh

It's a supernatural spit take!

Psychic medium Matt Fraser and beauty queen Alexa Papigiotis are joining the E! family thanks to their hilarious new show, Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13). Thus, Dating #NoFilter's Kelsey Darragh sat down with the unique couple for some LOL-worthy fun.

Specifically, as seen in the video above, Kelsey chose to test Matt and Alexa's sense of humor. The twist? They had to keep their mouths filled with water while hearing spooky jokes.

"What do you get when you cross cheddar cheese with a sorcerer," Kelsey asked at the start of the game. "Cheez wiz."

While Matt and Alexa started out strong, it didn't take long for them to start taking spit takes. The Meet the Frasers couple weren't the only ones tested as Kelsey also got in on the fun.

In fact, she let out quite the spit after Matt made a funny face mid-joke.