Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage: Look Back at Their Most Blissful Moments

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 3:42 PM
Still going strong!
When Nicole Richie and Joel Maddenarguably two of the biggest celebs of the early 00's—started dating in 2006, no one knew that what would follow would be more than one decade together, two kids and a thriving creative partnership to boast. The pair has been going strong ever since making their love official and tying the knot on Dec. 11, 2010.
Today marks their nine year anniversary as husband and wife, and Joel did a sweet shoutout of a throwback photo with his lady on their wedding day and simply captioned it "12/11/10" with a heart emoji. The Good Charlotte rocker has been very open about expressing his love for his wife and the ways she's shaped him into being a better man, and Nicole has been quick to praise the father of her children for doing the same.
In March, Joel turned 40-years-old, and Nicole couldn't help but show him some love with an adorable throwback photo of the pair. "Here we are at 25 & 27. Today you're 40," she shared. "Happy Birthday to my P.I.C., my ride or die, & my best friend for life @joelmadden."
Since the pair has nine years of marriage under their belt, that means nine years worth of cute memories to boast. That's why we've decided to take a stroll down memory lane with one of pop culture's most iconic couples.
Scroll down to take a look at their sweetest moments throughout the years.
The couple that plays together, stays together. They're proving that a little couples bonding is the perfect secret to a long lasting relationship.
Nicole shows a little of her shy side while hiding behind her man during a simple date night.
Joel posted this throwback photo on his Instagram, showcasing the couple in all of their early 00's glory.
Nicole and Joel bask in the sun during a beach day.
The parents of 2 show off their "I Voted" stickers. Even celebrities partake in doing their civic duties!
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records
Nicole and Joel take a moment for a photo at a party in 2017.
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for VH1
The "Anthem" singer and his wife share a loving look at the "Candidly Nicole" Season 2 premiere in 2017.
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
The Simple Life star and musician smile at each other at the G'Day Los Angeles Gala in January 2016.
The happy couple smiles for a sweet selfie that Richie snapped when they were 25 and 27-years-old.
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for LACMA
The couple dresses to the nines in 2013.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Nicole and Joel show some PDA on a warm day in 2013.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
The Good Charlotte singer dons an all-black suit while she opts for a white outfit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in 2011. Nicole's large engagement ring was on full display, too.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Nicole and Joel stop and pose on the red carpet at the 2010 Oscars.
James Devaney/WireImage
The two of them snuggle up at a New York Knicks basketball game in 2010.
Happy anniversary!
