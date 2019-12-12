Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm and getting ready for Santa's big day. Which, by the way, not to scare you or anything, but we're 13 sleeps away until those iconic eight reindeer arrive. But don't fret, shopping pals, we're here for you.

Have a foodie on your list and stumped on what to get them this year? We've handpicked creative kitchen items, next-level cooking appliances, the latest chocolatey treats, the best wine subscription brands, fashion-forward aprons and much more kitschy finds for the foodie in your life this holiday season. From futuristic marble cheese boards and gold-plated wine racks to Sriracha keychains and tasty popcorn combinations, we've done the dirty work so you don't have to. Our personal favorite? It's a tie between this cow print mini-fridge AND this prossecco drinking game. We'll let you decide.

Here are 21 of our favorites below.