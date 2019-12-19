19 Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Style Moments From 2019

Where were you when Lady Gaga turned the Met Gala red carpet into her own personal stage? Such is the power of fashion.

The pop icon's legendary live costume changes was just one red carpet moment that blew us away in 2019, with stylish stars like Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and more continuing to delivery swoonworthy looks, and Zendaya officially breaking out as the celebrity everyone is waiting to arrive, gifting us with knockout looks at every event she attends. In fact, it was hard to pick just one of the Euphoria star's many headline-making and near-Internet-breaking looks to highlight.

A newcomer who rocked the red carpet in a major way was Lizzo, while Angelina Jolie delivered one of the most surprising looks of the year and Gemma Chan became one of the year's breakout style stars. (We are already counting down the days until Jolie and Chan promote The Eternals together and deliver the fashion porn.)

Plus, the men seriously upped their red carpet game as well, with Pose star Billy Porter and Timothée Chalamet leading the charge, refusing to settle for the usual black and white tuxedo.