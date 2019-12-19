19 Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Style Moments From 2019

Where were you when Lady Gaga turned the Met Gala red carpet into her own personal stage? Such is the power of fashion.

The pop icon's legendary live costume changes was just one red carpet moment that blew us away in 2019, with stylish stars like Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and more continuing to delivery swoonworthy looks, and Zendaya officially breaking out as the celebrity everyone is waiting to arrive, gifting us with knockout looks at every event she attends. In fact, it was hard to pick just one of the Euphoria star's many headline-making and near-Internet-breaking looks to highlight.

A newcomer who rocked the red carpet in a major way was Lizzo, while Angelina Jolie delivered one of the most surprising looks of the year and Gemma Chan became one of the year's breakout style stars. (We are already counting down the days until Jolie and Chan promote The Eternals together and deliver the fashion porn.)

Plus, the men seriously upped their red carpet game as well, with Pose star Billy Porter and Timothée Chalamet leading the charge, refusing to settle for the usual black and white tuxedo. 

Without further ado, let's look back on the fashion moments that took our breath away in 2019...you better bring it, 2020!

Zendaya, 2019 Emmys

Zendaya

Arguably the red carpet style MVP of the entire year, the Euphoria star's greeen Vera Wang ensemble (and the way she owned it with each and every pose) nearly broke the Internet during the Emmys. And months later, it's still just as memorable. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga

Even before her now-infamous costume changes on the biggest night in fashion, people were excited to see what Lady Gaga, who was serving as a co-host for the event, would do with a theme that seemed tailor-made for her: "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The Oscar winner did not disappoint, going on to deliver performance art, revealing a total of five Brandon Maxwell designs, beginning with a lengthy, 25-foot train that needed to be carried by five dancers.

It was entertaining. It was drama. It was pure Gaga. 

Billy Porter, Best Dressed Stars, 91st Academy Awards

Billy Porter

The breakout style star of the year, the Pose actor's tuxedo-gown at the Oscars was the moment that his red carpet dominance really began. 

"I'm an activist. I knew that that tuxedo gown at the Oscars would create a conversation surrounding what gender means, what all these rules we put on everybody in life," he later told Variety of the custom Christian Siriano creation.

Jennifer Lopez, Versace Dress, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

20 years later, J-Lo rocking her iconic Versace gown has only gotten even more show-stopping. 

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asian star's pink parachute Valentino Couture gown was the cherry on top of an impressive awards season style run for Gemma, one that solidified her standing as one of the most anticipated celebs to hit a red carpet.

Rihanna, 2019 Diamond Ball

Rihanna

While RiRi had many memorable red carpet style moments this year, we still can't stop thinking about her Diamond Ball, which was perfectly styled with the romantic up-do and retro red lip. 

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian

Who else but Kim could pull off this "wet at the Met" look? 

Of the body-hugging, nude-colored dress that took three people to help get her in thanks to the lace-up corset, she told E! News that Thierry Mugler envisioned her as a "California girl stepping out of the ocean." Vision achieved!

Timothee Chalamet, Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet

OK, we cheated and chose two of Timothee's looks, but can you blame us? The actor is helping to lead the charge for a new era of men's red carpet fashion among young Hollywood and his headline-making silver suit at the Venice Film Festival is one of the best examples of his effortless and inspiring personal style.

Paris Fashion Week Celebrities Sightings, Cardi B

Cardi B

Okurrrrr, raise your hand if you ever expected to see the "I Like It" rapper to stroll the streets of Paris for Fashion Week in this ensemble? But that's the thing we love most about Cardi B: her ability to constantly surprise and entertain us.

Celine Dion, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Celine Dion

No one has more fun and feelings with fashion than queen Celine and her array of bold looks during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week this summer, each more daring and delightful than the next. 

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lizzo

"Big body b--ch in a Valentin-HO,"  Lizzo captioned a photo of her custom look for the AMAs that went viral, thanks to her meme-generating tiny bag. 

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Gwendoline Christie

Let Cersei, Dani or Sansa have the Iron Throne, we're giving the title of Game of Thrones' red carpet queen to Ser Brienne of Tarth, thanks to this stunning look she wore to the HBO hit's final season's New York City premiere. 

Iman, Venice Film Festival

Iman

In a word fitting for someone of the legendary model's stature: Iconic. 

Elle Fanning, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Red Carpet Fashions

Elle Fanning

The actress' entire run at the Cannes Film Festival was a sartorial tour de force, but her Dior look for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood... premiere  was a show-stopper, seamlessly blending her youthful energy with an ensemble fit for Grace Kelly. It was playful without becoming a costume, a fine line to walk, especially for a 21-year-old. 

Angelina Jolie, Fashion Police Widget

Angelina Jolie

We all know Angelina loves a classic black gown, which is why her regal gown for the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was even more of a show-stopper. Add in the perfect red lop and a cape and you've got one of the most bewitching looks of the year. 

KiKi Layne, Must-See Looks Gallery

KikI Layne

The most regal look of the year, this Gucci gown (and the accompanying masterpiece that is her hairstyle) deserves a spot in LACMA, the museum whose gala the If Beale Street Could Talk star was attending. 

Selena Gomez, Gracie, Frozen ll premiere

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie

Let it go? When it comes to this duo rocking matching Gucci ensembles at the premiere of Frozen 2, we will never let this cuteness go. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker

After seeing this voluminous and bright Zac Posen gown (which she paired with mismatching heels for the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala), we couldn't help but wonder: will there ever be a year when SJP doesn't make our jaws drop on the red carpet? 

Katie Holmes fall style

Katie Holmes

OK, technically not a red carpet moment, but the Dawson's Creek star turned the NYC sidewalk into a runway with this headline-making  bra and cardigan in late August, causing a viral frenzy, with publications like Vogue, Elle and The Cut all looking their cool over the cashmere set. 

The $520 soft-cup bralette and $1,540 fisherman-ribbed sweater from Khaite sold out in just one hour after the photos hit the Internet, with everyone attempting to recreate the barely buttoned yet utterly chic style. "It was very comfortable and easy," Katie simply told Vogue of her decision to sport the now-infamous look, which she bought online by herself.

