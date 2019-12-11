Ali Stroker Comes to Encore! to Help Restage Oklahoma! and It'll Make Your Day

Grab the tissues, because this exclusive Encore! sneak peek is going to hit you right in the feels.

In the below exclusive preview, Tony award winner Ali Stroker of Oklahoma! is called in to help Woody, one of the Brookwood High School alumni who is reuniting with his former classmates from Snellville, Georgia to restage their version of the musical. Since graduation, Woody has become paraplegic.

Woody explains his worries about participating in the dance numbers as he once did in high school. "Being on wheels, it's just like this whole other vocabulary. And it's so smooth and can be so sexy," Stroker tells the Encore! cast member.

Stroker even demonstrates some dance moves with Woody in the exclusive sneak peek.