Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Christmas Plans in Kentucky Truly Rule

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 1:02 PM

Goodbye West Hollywood and hello Kentucky!

With Christmas just about two weeks away, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are more than excited to celebrate their first holiday season as husband and wife.

Instead of staying close to SUR, the Bravo stars are headed east to Brittany's hometown for a tasty celebration.

"It may be unique to the rest of the world but not to us. We love corn pudding, broccoli cheddar casserole, sweet potatoes pie, all the good stuff," Brittany shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's Fancy AF Cocktails book.

But what about beer cheese, Brittany?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

"We're actually working with a company from Lexington, Kentucky right now so we're going there to figure out labels and stuff like that so it is coming," she teased to fans.

Ultimately, good food is just one of the many things Brittany is thankful for this holiday season. The Bravo star and her man got married and bought a new house this year. And yes, Brittany reached a birthday milestone by turning 30.

"There's just so many things that I never thought I would do in my life that I've done so I'm very proud," she shared with us from Skybar at the Mondrian Los Angeles.

And for those who follow the couple on social media, you've likely seen the pair paying it forward this season.

Over the weekend, Jax took to Instagram offering to help out fans who may not have the funds for a Christmas tree this year. The thoughtful gesture is something Brittany is so proud to be a part of.

"We were getting some very sad stories and so he was like, ‘Why don't we buy a couple of Christmas trees?' and I was like let's do it and I just love the fact that he thought about it. It's like the Grinch whose heart grows three sizes," she joked. "I'm so proud of him for even thinking about it and he's not stopping."

Vanderpump Rules kicks off a brand-new season January 7, 2020 on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

