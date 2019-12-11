Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Christmas Plans in Kentucky Truly Rule

Goodbye West Hollywood and hello Kentucky!

With Christmas just about two weeks away, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are more than excited to celebrate their first holiday season as husband and wife.

Instead of staying close to SUR, the Bravo stars are headed east to Brittany's hometown for a tasty celebration.

"It may be unique to the rest of the world but not to us. We love corn pudding, broccoli cheddar casserole, sweet potatoes pie, all the good stuff," Brittany shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's Fancy AF Cocktails book.

But what about beer cheese, Brittany?