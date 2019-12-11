Holiday Gifts for Teenagers 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Struggling to put together the perfect holiday gift for the special teen in your life? The thing is teenagers are actually harder to shop for then one might think. They're particularly picky, they're up to date on the latest trends, and they know exactly what they want. Never fear, shoppers! We've got your back.

From bright and bold UGG boots to Nintendo Switch to Fjallraven Kanken backpacks and Fuji instant cameras, we've handpicked clothing, smart devices, beauty and more, so you don't have to! Our personal favorite? This Ivory Ella plaid sherpa, of course.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.