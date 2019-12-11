Why Billie Eilish Never Thought She’d Be Considered "Cool or Interesting"

Billie Eilish is pretty cool if you ask us.

At just 17-years-old, the singer already has an impressive list of accolades on her resume—starting with her six Grammy nominations, record-breaking debut album When We All Sleep Where Do We Go?, chart-topping hits and a sold-out world tour.

Her most recent accomplishment is being named Billboard's Woman of the Year, an honor she will receive at the 14th Annual Women in Music Event on December 12. Sitting down with Billboard ahead of the big event, the "bad guy" singer said that she's happy to be featured in a class of "cool" young female artists, which is a category she admitted she never thought she'd be in.

"Right now, there are so many young females who are actually looked at as cool," Eilish told the outlet for its Women In Music issue. "I remember a year when I was so anxious about my future."