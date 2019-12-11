Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2020

Start the new year off with some binge watching! 

Netflix has just blessed us with an early Christmas gift. The streaming platform announced their lineup for January 2020 and we couldn't be more excited for the movies and films they have in store. They're returning with some originals that you missed including, season 6 of Grace and Frankie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 and Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Naturally, Netflix isn't just known for their original series, but fans will be excited to welcome some old favorites. Including, the 2004 romantic comedy A Cinderella Story starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray, the hit 2017 flick Thor: Ragnarok, and they're throwing it way back to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen last duo film together New York Minute

Plus, Tyler Perry's latest film Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace will make its debut on the platform. It's shaping up to be the perfect month to stay in and watch a little bit of content

To see the full list, read on below:

SERIES

Coming January 1

Messiah

Spinning Out 

The Circle

Coming January 3

Anne With An E: The Final Season

Coming January 10

Giri / Haji 

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2

Medical Police

AJ and the Queen

Coming January 17

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Coming January 23

October Faction

Coming January 24

Rise of Empires: Ottoman 

The Ranch: The Final Season 

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

Coming January 29

Next In Fashion 

Coming January 30

The Stranger 

Coming January 31

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) 

TBD

Dracula 

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Netflix

FILMS

Coming January 17

Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace

DOCS

Coming January 2

Sex Explained: Limited Series

Coming January 8

Cheer

Coming January 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent An Outbreak 

Coming January 29

Night On Earth

ANIME

Coming January 10

Scissor Seven

Coming January 16

Ninokuni

Coming January 23

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 Part 2

Jared Padalecki, New York Minute, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

Dualstar Productions

COMEDY

Coming January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

KIDS & FAMILY

Coming January 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson 

Coming January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude 

Coming January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Coming January 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray, A Cinderella Story

Warner Bros.

AND MORE

Coming January 1

A Cinderella Story

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hitch

Inception

New York Minute

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Seasons 4 & 5

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear 

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! 

The Ring

What Lies Beneath 

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Yes Man

Good Girls: Season 2

 

Coming January 18

The Bling Ring

Coming January 23

The Queen

Coming January 27

Country Song We Are Your Friends 

Coming January 31

American Assassin 

Well, there you have it. Happy streaming! 

