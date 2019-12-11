Child Actor Jack Burns Dies at 14

Actor and ballet dancer Jack Burns has passed away at the age of 14.

Metro UK reports that the young star was found dead at his Greenock, Inverclyde, home in early December. A Scotland police spokesperson tells E! News, "Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, police were called following the death of a 14 year-old boy to a house in the Esplanade area of Greenock. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death but police are not treating it as suspicious. A report has been submitted."

Burns appeared in the British TV series In Plain Sight back in 2016. The same year, he also had a role in the Netflix series One of Us, formerly Retribution. Reports also state that the young actor appeared in the series Outlander in 2014.

In addition to being an actor, Burns was also a talented dancer. Following his passing, Burns' dance academy posted a tribute to him on Facebook.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post," a message on the Elite Academy of Dance's Facebook page reads. "Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December."