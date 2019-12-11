Kevin Hart Announces He's Achieved His Goal Of ''Wiping My Ass'' After Car Crash

He can't be stopped!

In early September, Kevin Hart went through a life changing ordeal. The comedian suffered serious back injuries after a car crash on Malibu's Mulholland Highway with his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman. Luckily, all three survived and have been on the road to recovery ever since. Kevin has not been shy about speaking out about his progress, and when he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he shared with Ellen DeGeneres the one goal he's proud to have achieved.

"I'm about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self. Workouts are not full, I'm not lifting crazy weights, but I'm back to weighted workouts. Agility, mobility, core workouts—I'm a little determined jackass," he joked with the host. While he's come a long way, he talks about exactly the kind of pain he overcame.

"I couldn't wipe my ass," he shares about his recovery process. "You don't realize that your back is connected to everything. So coming out of back surgery everything changed. Because your just, you're kind of helpless. So that's when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way."