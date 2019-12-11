Kevin Hart Announces He's Achieved His Goal Of ''Wiping My Ass'' After Car Crash

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
He can't be stopped!
In early September, Kevin Hart went through a life changing ordeal. The comedian suffered serious back injuries after a car crash on Malibu's Mulholland Highway with his friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman. Luckily, all three survived and have been on the road to recovery ever since. Kevin has not been shy about speaking out about his progress, and when he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he shared with Ellen DeGeneres the one goal he's proud to have achieved.
"I'm about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self. Workouts are not full, I'm not lifting crazy weights, but I'm back to weighted workouts. Agility, mobility, core workouts—I'm a little determined jackass," he joked with the host. While he's come a long way, he talks about exactly the kind of pain he overcame.
"I couldn't wipe my ass," he shares about his recovery process. "You don't realize that your back is connected to everything. So coming out of back surgery everything changed. Because your just, you're kind of helpless. So that's when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way."
Kevin has always been known for his positive outlook on life and his drive to always be a better version of himself. A philosophy that served him well during his journey to healing. "I think from the days in the hospital when I realized I couldn't do for myself," he shared. "The first goal was wiping my ass. True story. The first thing was me saying, 'yo, I don't like the fact, honey, that you got to come in and you have to get me together. My first goal is to get you out of this position.'"
He then broke down his process for getting to that place. "I learned how to stretch, and I started to get a little looser and looser. I started showering by myself. I started dressing by myself," he revealed. "My biggest triumph was when I put my socks on one day. You couldn't tell me nothing. When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world. Ran around the house, 'I got my socks on! You didn't have to do it, I did it myself.'"
Although it was a rough journey, Kevin reveals that it was also an amazing time where "God sat me down." He had never been home for more than 8 to 10 days, and this event forced him to be home for the last 3 months.
His time in the hospital was a scary experience, he revealed it was made slightly easier thanks to a gift from one A-List celeb. "I got a lot of flowers," Kevin shared about his time in the hospital. "I was embracing everybody's flowers until Oprah sent me flowers. Then I realized nobody loves me like Oprah. Oprah's flowers are still alive. I've never seen anything like that. I've never seen flowers like this in my life. It's a jungle. She sent a jungle to my house."
You just can't keep Kevin down!