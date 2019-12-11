The Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning Trailer Is All Kinds of Haunting

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lifetime isn't done with R. Kelly. The network announced the premiere date for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning with a haunting new trailer. The three-night event kicks off on January 2 and will feature new interviews from a variety of perspectives, including new survivors, supporters, psychologists and experts.

Investigative journalist and author Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, Jimmy Maynes, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Yee, Jamilah Lemieux, Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly M. Foxx, Gloria Allred and more are set for the sequel to the Emmy nominated series.

In a press release, Lifetime said Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will offer "more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges."

Photos

Stars Who Have Spoken Out Against R. Kelly

"The three-night event uncovers new stories with revealing details and explores why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard," Lifetime said.

According to Lifetime, days after the debut of Surviving R. Kelly in January 2019, calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35 percent. Seven weeks after the debut, the Cook County attorney's office indicted the singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault and in July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested and facing 18 federal charges. The singer has denied the allegations in the documentary and pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him.

The channel has also deepened its partnership with RAINN as part of Lifetime's Stop Violence Against Women campaign. A new PSA will run during the airing of Surviving R. Kelly: Part II: The Reckoning.

Ahead of the premiere of Part II, a six-hour marathon of the first part begins Thursday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. on Lifetime. Night two airs January 3 at 9 p.m. and the new season will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. followed by the debut of the new documentary Hopelessly In Love: Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Andre Rison.

Take a peek at the new trailer above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Season 3's First Contestant Revealed

Schitt's Creek

2020 SAG Awards Nominations Snubs and Surprises, From Schitt's Creek to Knives Out

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

Shannon's New The Real Housewives of Orange County "Guy" Is a Blast From the Past

Paul Rudd, Lisa Kudrow, Friends, Favorite TV Couples

Friends Almost Had a Different Ending for Phoebe

Harry Styles, Carpool Karaoke 2019

Harry Styles and James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Reunion Is Absolute Bliss

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Crisis on Infinite Earths Signs Off for 2019 By Killing Almost Everybody Ever

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Tree

TAGS/ Lifetime , TV , Top Stories , R. Kelly , Entertainment , Music , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.