Watch Harry Styles Drink Sperm Instead of Telling Ex Kendall Jenner Which Songs Are About Her

Wed., Dec. 11, 2019

Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner asked Harry Styles the question that everyone's been dying to know: Has he written any songs about her? 

On Tuesday night, Kendall tried to get to the bottom of the pop culture conundrum during The Late Late Show's fan-favorite segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," where the former loves were given the choice to answer loaded personal questions or eat a helping of unappetizing food.

After being asked to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills, Kendall fired back at Harry, who was filling in as guest host for the episode, with an even bigger question. "Which songs on your last album were about me?" she asked the "Lights Up" singer point blank, giving him the ultimatum of answering the question or eating cod sperm.

Shocked by the question, Harry debated giving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a response, but made the right move by avoiding the question.

Watch

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Sister's NYFW Style Is Best

Much to Kendall's surprise, Harry savored the moment. "To spit or to swallow, that is the question," he said as he chewed the cod sperm.

Moving right along, the One Direction alum gave Kendall the choice between a salmon smoothie or revealing which fellow supermodel is the hardest to get along with. "I hate salmon, by the way," she said before taking a gulp. "I have the answer. I can't say it though."

Unlike Kendall, Harry didn't relish in the moment. He said, "Watching you drink that made me feel sick…I mean, it's a salmon smoothie."

For her next question, Kendall pressed the "Adore You" singer on whether or not he's watched KUTWK episode.

Trying to avoid taking a spoonful of a bug trifle, he said, "Yeah, it was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you all were shouting at each other." To which Kendall quipped, "So, you've seen every episode?"

But nothing could have prepared Harry for Kendall's final question: "Between Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne], Niall [Horan] and Zayn [Malik], rank their solo music…"

See Harry's epic reaction to the heated question in the video above!

