Ryan Reynolds Reignites Feud With "Evil Person" Hugh Jackman

Consider Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "feud" back on.

During an interview for his upcoming Netflix movie 6 Underground, the Deadpool star reignited his hilarious fictional four-year feud with his fellow X-Men superhero (which Jake Gyllenhaalfrequently gets roped into).

The interview itself was with an Australia's Today, so naturally, Reynolds' Aussie rival was brought up in conversation. When asked about their feud, which they called a truce on in January, the actor quipped, "Well, he's just an evil person. I mean, you guys have all been duped!"

As Reynolds continued to troll, "You think that he's this benevolent ambassador of your country. People don't realize he's from Winnipeg, Canada." Really laying the jokes on thick, Reynolds closed his comments off by saying, "So sorry. Truth hurts sometimes when you see it! It makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman is a fraud." Those are fighting words!

Of course, this bitter rivalry between the two stars is completely fictional, but they absolutely love adding to it.