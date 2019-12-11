2020 SAG Awards Nominations Snubs and Surprises, From Schitt's Creek to Knives Out

The actors giveth nominations and the actors snubeth. The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced by The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira and Superstore's America Ferrera on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and as per usual there was a fair amount of snubs mixed with quite a few surprises.

Naturally, there were a fair amount of predictable nominations across the movie and TV categories, like The Crown season three cast for TV Drama Ensemble and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Film Ensemble. But we didn't see Catherine O'Hara breaking through for Schitt's Creek in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

With the SAG Awards nominations, it's actors honoring actors, and sometimes actors will surprise you.

Below, we take a look at the snubs and surprises for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and tell you exactly why we're shocked and/or pleasantly surprised.