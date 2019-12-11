2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

And the nominees are...

While there are still a few weeks left until 2020, next year's award season is officially in full swing thanks to the Golden Globe nominations revealed on Monday and the 2020 SAG Awards contenders announced today. This morning, Superstore's America Ferreraand The Walking Dead's Danai Guriratook turns revealing the esteemed list, which featured familiar names like Charlize Theron, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Aniston, Lupita Nyong'oand Al Pacino. As is the case every year, some stars, like Jennifer Lopezand Scarlett Johansson, kicked off their day in an unforgettable way with their first-ever SAG Award nominations.

Overall, it was a special morning for the many nominees. As nominee Jared Harris said in a statement, "I always say, 'every day with acting is a good day.' To be recognized for the work in Chernobyl by my fellow actors makes today an extremely good day."

Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented by his Marvin's Room co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, during the show in January.

Keep scrolling for the full list and be sure to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 for the main event, simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.