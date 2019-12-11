2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

And the nominees are...

While there are still a few weeks left until 2020, next year's award season is officially in full swing thanks to the Golden Globe nominations revealed on Monday and the 2020 SAG Awards contenders announced today. This morning, Superstore's America Ferreraand The Walking Dead's Danai Guriradid the honors of revealing the esteemed list, which included familiar names like Charlize Theron, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Aniston, Lupita Nyong'oand Al Pacino. As is the case every year, some stars, like Jennifer Lopez, kicked off the day with their first-ever SAG Award nomination.

Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented by his Marvin's Room co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Keep scrolling for the big list and be sure to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 for the main event simulcast on TNT and TBS.