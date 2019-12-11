Shannon's New The Real Housewives of Orange County "Guy" Is a Blast From the Past

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 6:46 AM
Do we have a new Slade Smiley on our hands? It seems The Real Housewives of Orange County dating pool is pretty small—just wait until you hear who Shannon Beador brought as a date to Vicki Gunvalson's engagement party.
No, it's not Slade, who dated Jo De La Rosa, was connected to Lauri Waring Peterson and is now with Gretchen Rossi, but Duff Evans, the one-time partner of Tammy Knickerbocker. You may recall Tammy was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County in seasons two and three. She went on to appear as a guest star in seasons four, five, six and 10. Anyway, Shannon, who as of press time is dating John Janssen, brought Duff to Vicki's engagement party.
In the sneak peek of the season 14 finale below, she explains herself.
"Here's Duff right now. This is my guy, new guy right here. He's not my new guy, we went on a date," Shannon says. "You know what's interesting is he had a child with Tammy Knickerbocker who used to hang out with this group of people. So, he knows a lot of people here."
Viewers previously saw Shannon dating "Babe" after her divorce from David Beador.
In the clip, Duff makes his way through the party, saying hello to old acquaintances like Vicki's brother Billy.
"Oh, Duff's here," Tamra Judge says.
"Oh good. He's fine," Vicki says.
See what happens in The Real Housewives of Orange County finale on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
