Friends Almost Had a Different Ending for Phoebe

Let's just call this one, "The One With the Alternate Ending." Yep, Phoebe Buffay almost had a very different ending on Friends.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Friends co-creator David Crane revealed the happy ending Phoebe got with Mike (Paul Rudd) was almost scrapped in favor of coupling up Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) with David (Hank Azaria).

David first debuted in the first season episode "The One With the Monkey," and subsequently appeared four other times, last popping up in season nine's "The One in Barbados, Part 1." When he returned in season nine, David had left Minsk and was ready to profess his love to Phoebe, but she was already with Mike.

"There was definitely a possibility of that," Crane said. "I mean, we didn't definitively know [who she'd end up with]." Crane praised both actors and their chemistry with Kudrow.