Chris Brown Shares First Picture of Son—And Reveals His Name

Chris Brown is a father of two.

The singer and ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Nov. 20. And now, the proud father has shared the first photo of his son, along with the baby's name.

Early Wednesday morning on Instagram, Brown shared a black-and-white photo showing him holding his ton's tiny feet. Neither the baby nor Brown's faces are visible in the photo, but the caption did reveal the little one's name. As the musician wrote, "AEKO CATORI BROWN."

The shot could possibly be an extension of the image the 30-year-old shared on Nov. 21 announcing his son's birth. In that black-and-white shot—simply captioned, 11-20-2019—Brown appears to be looking down at his son with pride and a smile on his face.

For her part, Harris shared Brown's post to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Forever won't be enough with you."

Little Aeko joins his big sister, 5-year-old Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman.