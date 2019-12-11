Bette Midler Wants Justin Timberlake to Publicly Apologize to Janet Jackson's Boob

It's been a week since Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to Jessica Biel. Now, Bette Midler wants him to issue a different apology.

"#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but [says] nothing else happened. Who cares?" the 74-year-old star tweeted on Monday. "He held another woman's hand, BFD. So, when is Janet Jackson's boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet."

As fans will recall, Timberlake exposed the 53-year-old singer's breast during their 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show. The "wardrobe malfunction" occurred during their performance of "Rock Your Body." After belting out the lyric, "Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song," Timberlake pulled away a piece of Jackson's costume, baring her breast.

The live-TV moment led to controversy. Jackson's career was also impacted. For instance, she was banned from performing at the Grammys that year and her music was blacklisted from certain radio stations. Meanwhile, many felt like Timberlake's career didn't suffer in the same way.

When asked if he and Jackson had been able to resolve the situation during a 2018 interview for Beats 1, Timberlake replied, "Absolutely."

"And I don't know that a lot of people know that," he said. "I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people."