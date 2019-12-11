Blake Shelton and Gwen's Stefani Chaotic Holiday Traditions Are a Sweet Escape

by emily belfiore | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 4:23 AM
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have no problem making it feel like Christmas.
On Tuesday, The Voice coaches opened up about their holiday traditions with E! News exclusively, which Blake admits can get a little hectic—especially when it comes time for Gwen's sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, to open presents.
"You know, it's chaos. Let's just face it," the country singer joked. "At our house, it's literally chaos. There's not one thing outside of just—they have that moment when they run through the wrapping paper wall that she sets up every year. That's about the only thing that I think consistently happens. You know, one year, there will be a fight over a toy that the other ones didn't get. And the next year, they all get along."
Gwen's wrapping paper wall isn't the only tradition that the family looks forward to. While speaking with E! News, the "Hollaback Girl" singer revealed that she and Blake have started a fun cooking tradition.
She explained, "Me and Blake will have, like, a tradition of always trying something new that we've never—like, just look on the internet and find, like, a recipe, ‘That looks delicious. Let's try that!' You know?"
Last year, the couple made a Timpano Dome, an Italian dish of pasta, cheese, meatballs and sausage wrapped in a butter crust, for their family gathering. And according to Gwen, it's going to be a hard dish to beat.
"I wanted to do it again," she said. "But he's like, ‘No, our tradition is not a tradition.' I was like, ‘Okay, let's move on.'"
Maybe they'll whip up something for John Legend's holiday dinner party! The "All of Me" singer told E! News that he and wife Chrissy Teigenwill be hosting a festive wrap dinner for his The Voice co-stars. Well, actually, it was Gwen that spilled the beans.
"Well, can I just cut to the fact that I get to eat at [John's] house coming up?" she said. "I'm really excited about it."
While John and Chrissy haven't finalized the menu for their holiday gathering, the EGOT winner said there will be no shortage of comfort food. "We'll figure it out," he told E! News exclusively. "We haven't planned our menu yet. Maybe I'll do a little bit. We talked about our mac and cheese recipes, maybe we'll make that. But, we'll figure it out."
If this party is anything like John and Chrissy's past celebrations, then it's bound to be epic. Here's hoping that they break out the Sexiest Man Alive onesies again!
