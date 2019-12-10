Disney+'s Home Alone Reboot Finds Its Lead in Jojo Rabbit Star Archie Yates

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 7:07 PM

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! 

E! News has confirmed that Disney+ has finally found its lead for the upcoming Home Alone reboot on the streaming platform! According to reports, Jojo Rabbit breakout star Archie Yates will be starring in the reboot of the classic film. 

Variety also reports that the young actor will "not be playing the iconic Kevin McCallister, but a new character in a similar premise to the original franchise." 

As fans may recall, Macaulay Culkin played the role of McCallister in the original 1990 film. 

Further, the publication reports that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Ellie Kemperand comedian Rob Delaney will also star alongside Yates. Although initially they were thought to play Yates' parents in the Disney+ reboot, it looks like they might be playing different roles in the film. 

Back in August, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney+ would be rebooting the 1990 film for the streaming service, per NBC News. The announcement was met with mixed feelings on social media but many others are ready for the nostalgia and to relive Home Alone even if in a different light. 

Disney+'s Home Alone reboot will be directed by Dan Mazer and the script will be written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. Mazer has previously directed Dirty GrandpaBridget Jones's Baby and Borat. 

Aside from this Home Alone reboot, Disney+ streamers can also anticipate reboots from other classics like Night at the MuseumDiary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen.

And of course, the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot. 

