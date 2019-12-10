Beyoncé's Father Claims She and Kelly Rowland Were Sexually Harassed By Jagged Edge Members

Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles is opening up about the "poor decision" he made in the early aughts that allegedly affected his daughter and Kelly Rowland during their Destiny's Child days.

During a sit-down video interview with Vlad TV, to promote his latest book, the 67-year-old talent manager and businessman claimed that Beyoncé and Kelly were victims of sexual harassment by two members of the group Jagged Edge. Knowles alleged the sexual harassment took place when the two groups were on a joint tour in the early 2000s.

However, in the interview, the 67-year-old didn't name the alleged perpetrators.

"Now, remember the girls are minors," Knowles began explain during the interview. "They're 16-years-old... the guys are 21 and 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that."