Britney Spears Is ''Working Hard'' for More Custody of Her And Kevin Federline's Kids

Britney Spears will do whatever it takes to be there for her children.

Three months after the pop star and ex Kevin Federline reached a new custody agreement, a source tells E! News that Spears plans to make it her "mission" to get more time with her sons.

As it stands, Spears has 30 percent, unsupervised custodial rights of 13-year-old Jayden and 14-year-old Sean, while Federline has majority custody. Prior to September's change in their co-parenting agreement, the former couple had committed to 50-50 custody.

Explains our insider, "Britney would love to have more custody of the boys. She hates that Kevin has them more and she feels like it's a very lopsided arrangement that is not fair to her. She is their mom and these are important years in their lives that she wants to be there for them. She feels she should have them just as much time with them as Kevin."