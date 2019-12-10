Crisis on Infinite Earths Signs Off for 2019 By Killing Almost Everybody Ever

As it turned out, we lost them all. All of them! All the Earths are gone! And so is almost everybody!

As the anti-matter wave was about to hit the waverider, destroying the last remaining people, whoever Tom Cavanagh is currently playing sent all the paragons away, leaving behind a few more people we had to watch disappear, including Iris, Black Lightning, Kal/Clark/Superman/Tyler Hoechlin, and Tom Cavanagh himself.

The Paragons, including Sara, Barry, Kara, Kate, Brandon Routh Superman, J'onn, and a scientist played by Osric Chau, all ended up at the Vanishing Point, a location outside of time that used to be the headquarters of both the Time Masters and the Legion of Doom. Except then we learned that it was not Brandon Routh Superman who had come with them. It was actually Lex Luthor, who had once again been messing with the Book of Destiny and decided to come along for the ride.

"So, what do we do now?" he asked, which is a great question.