Happy Birthday, Mason & Reign Disick! Celebrate With a Look Back at Their Sweetest Family Moments

by Alyssa Ray | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 5:00 AM

It's time to celebrate Mason Disick and Reign Disick!

As E! readers surely know, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's two boys share the same birthday, which is today (Dec. 14). While every birthday is one for celebration, this year marks a milestone for both Disick boys.

Specifically, this year marks Mason's 10th birthday and Reign's 5th birthday. It's safe to say that the Disick kids are growing up before our very eyes.

In fact, it seems like only yesterday we were watching Mason's birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Where has time gone?

In order to properly ring in Mason and Reign's shared name day, we felt it was time to break out some old photos. We're talking family vacation moments, iconic group Halloween costumes and so much more!

So, in honor of the two birthday boys, be sure to scroll through their sweetest sibling moments with sister Penelope Disick below. Oh, and don't forget to wish Mason and Reign a happy birthday on social media. After all, you only turn 10 and five once!

Kourtney Kardashian Insults Troll Who Criticized Her Son's Hair

Without further ado, we present the Kardashian-Disick family's cutest pics:

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram. 

Reign Disick, Instagram

Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Honey

Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Armenia

Family Baptism

"It was very special to be baptized alongside my children, my sister, my nieces and my nephews at Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram from the family's recent baptism in Armenia. 

Mason Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Fishing in Finland!

After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!

Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

North Pole

Penelope and her little brother bundle up for outdoor activities in Santa Claus' home town

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Sweet Memories

Kourtney reminisces about her stay in Santa Margherita with Penelope and Reign. "happy place," she wrote on Instagram. 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Instagram

The Guys

"Living my best life"

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Santa Margherita

Throwback to Italy! Photo by Penelope.

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Listen Up, Dad!

Scott's youngest has something to say! "Talk to me reign," he captioned the photo. 

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, North West, Instagram

Market Monday

"Anything I do with my kids is so much better because I get to experience it at least a little bit through their eyes."

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Plus One

"I love seeing the outfits he picks out."

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Golf Gals

They're back from Italy, but vacation isn't over yet for Kourt and Penelope! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Dreamy

"Once upon a time in Portofino..."

Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Big Sis

Penelope holds her younger brother's hand while exploring Portofino. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick

When in Italy

Just two gals kicking back on vacation! "Mamma," Kourtney captioned the photo on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick

Summer 2019

"Focus on what you love and what fulfills you."

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Mother's Love

"I'm so in love with her," Kourtney wrote on Instagram in honor of Penelope's 7th birthday. "I can't believe she's 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love."
Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Kick Back

Mason and Penelope are doing summer the right way! "My floating angels," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

Seafarers

Just Kourtney, Penelope and North serving looks on a boat in Costa Rica! 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick,

Beaming

How sweet are these two? "I use 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick,

Quality Time

Selfie time! Scott, Mason and Penelope pose for a quick photo en route to Water World. 

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Weekend Vibe

"Lazy day for p and her protector," Scott captioned this serene shot of his daughter chilling out on her dad's couch with the family dog.  

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Backseat Selfie

Penelope takes a ride with dad! 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Cuddles

Aw! Scott and Reign kick back on the couch. 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Ahhh!

Penelope and her dad get silly for this selfie featuring something slimy and a matching pair of surprised faces. 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Too Cool

Scott and Reign chill out on an outdoor lounge chair looking content as can be. 

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick,

A Sibling Swim

Mason, Penelope and Reign take a dip! "happy," Kourtney captioned the photo

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick

Happy Place

Italy is more fun when you have your BFFs by your side!

Reign Disick

Peace!

"Yes yall it's me reigny," Scott shared.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Reign Disick

Bali Bunch

The former couple proved once again that they are winning at co-parenting while on vacation in Bali in 2019.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Instagram

Cooling Off

Scott Disick gave his Instagram followers a peek into what looks like an equal-parts fun and relaxing father-son moment between himself and his oldest, 9-year-old Mason Disick. "my love," Scott captioned the photo with a heart eye emoji. 

Reign Disick, Scott Disick

Guys on the Go!

"All the way up with my little reign," wrote Scott, captioning a goofy snapshot of himself and Reign Disick—his and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest—saying hello to the camera during a cozy looking plane ride. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick

Lazy Sunday

"good morning," Kourtney captioned this adorable photo, which pictures the mom of three hanging out in bed with her two younger kids, Reign and Penelope Disick. A good morning indeed! 

Penelope Disick, True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Cousin Love!

Kourtney shared this sweet picture of Penelope balancing Khloe Kardashian's daughter in her lap on True Thompson's first birthday. 

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Pint-Sized Boss

"CEO of @poosh," wrote Kourtney, captioning this adorable personality pic featuring her daughter Penelope front and center. 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick

Just Chillin'

Scott shared a sweet snap of Reign hanging out on Dad's couch one Saturday in March. "Peace and ❤️ from Reigny," he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Father-Daughter Bonding

Scott also spent some quality time with his daughter Penelope recently. Captioning a photo of the 6-year-old sporting a pair of pink cowgirl boots and a huge grin, he wrote, "My little dumpling  �� ❤️."

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Twinning!

Scott and Penelope look extra related posing side-by-side in matching sweatsuits. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Winter Wonderland

Kourtney and Reign enjoy a (slightly belated) white Christmas. "What a night ✨," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram Dec. 26. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

"Coparenting"

Kourtney's Instagram caption basically said it all. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Cabo

Fun in the Sun

Kourtney and Reign took Cabo! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Thanksgiving Love

The Kardashian-Disick clan had a Thanksgiving sleepover this year, because they know how to do holidays right.

