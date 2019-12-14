Happy Birthday, Mason & Reign Disick! Celebrate With a Look Back at Their Sweetest Family Moments

It's time to celebrate Mason Disick and Reign Disick!
As E! readers surely know, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's two boys share the same birthday, which is today (Dec. 14). While every birthday is one for celebration, this year marks a milestone for both Disick boys.
Specifically, this year marks Mason's 10th birthday and Reign's 5th birthday. It's safe to say that the Disick kids are growing up before our very eyes.
In fact, it seems like only yesterday we were watching Mason's birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Where has time gone?
In order to properly ring in Mason and Reign's shared name day, we felt it was time to break out some old photos. We're talking family vacation moments, iconic group Halloween costumes and so much more!
So, in honor of the two birthday boys, be sure to scroll through their sweetest sibling moments with sister Penelope Disick below. Oh, and don't forget to wish Mason and Reign a happy birthday on social media. After all, you only turn 10 and five once!
Without further ado, we present the Kardashian-Disick family's cutest pics:
Resting Reign
Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.
Sweet Siblings
Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.
TreePeople Tots
"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."
Little Ones
Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.
Great Outdoors
Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram.
Santa Ynez
Halloweekend
The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez.
Honey
Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram.
Family Baptism
"It was very special to be baptized alongside my children, my sister, my nieces and my nephews at Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram from the family's recent baptism in Armenia.
Fishing in Finland!
After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!
North Pole
Penelope and her little brother bundle up for outdoor activities in Santa Claus' home town.
Sweet Memories
Kourtney reminisces about her stay in Santa Margherita with Penelope and Reign. "happy place," she wrote on Instagram.
The Guys
Santa Margherita
Throwback to Italy! Photo by Penelope.
Listen Up, Dad!
Scott's youngest has something to say! "Talk to me reign," he captioned the photo.
Market Monday
"Anything I do with my kids is so much better because I get to experience it at least a little bit through their eyes."
Plus One
"I love seeing the outfits he picks out."
Golf Gals
They're back from Italy, but vacation isn't over yet for Kourt and Penelope!
Dreamy
"Once upon a time in Portofino..."
Big Sis
Penelope holds her younger brother's hand while exploring Portofino.
When in Italy
Just two gals kicking back on vacation! "Mamma," Kourtney captioned the photo on Instagram.
Summer 2019
"Focus on what you love and what fulfills you."
Mother's Love
"I'm so in love with her," Kourtney wrote on Instagram in honor of Penelope's 7th birthday
. "I can't believe she's 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love."
Kick Back
Mason and Penelope are doing summer the right way! "My floating angels," Scott wrote on Instagram.
Seafarers
Just Kourtney, Penelope and North serving looks on a boat in Costa Rica!
Beaming
How sweet are these two? "I use 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion," Scott wrote on Instagram.
Quality Time
Selfie time! Scott, Mason and Penelope pose for a quick photo en route to Water World.
Weekend Vibe
"Lazy day for p and her protector," Scott captioned this serene shot of his daughter chilling out on her dad's couch with the family dog.
Backseat Selfie
Penelope takes a ride with dad!
Cuddles
Aw! Scott and Reign kick back on the couch.
Ahhh!
Penelope and her dad get silly for this selfie featuring something slimy and a matching pair of surprised faces.
Too Cool
Scott and Reign chill out on an outdoor lounge chair looking content as can be.
A Sibling Swim
Mason, Penelope and Reign take a dip! "happy," Kourtney captioned the photo.
Happy Place
Italy is more fun when you have your BFFs by your side!
Peace!
"Yes yall it's me reigny," Scott shared.
Bali Bunch
The former couple proved once again that they are winning at co-parenting while on vacation in Bali in 2019.
Cooling Off
Scott Disick gave his Instagram followers a peek into what looks like an equal-parts fun and relaxing father-son moment between himself and his oldest, 9-year-old Mason Disick. "my love," Scott captioned the photo with a heart eye emoji.
Guys on the Go!
"All the way up with my little reign," wrote Scott, captioning a goofy snapshot of himself and Reign Disick—his and Kourtney Kardashian's youngest—saying hello to the camera during a cozy looking plane ride.
Lazy Sunday
"good morning," Kourtney captioned this adorable photo, which pictures the mom of three hanging out in bed with her two younger kids, Reign and Penelope Disick. A good morning indeed!
Cousin Love!
Kourtney shared this sweet picture of Penelope balancing Khloe Kardashian's daughter in her lap on True Thompson's first birthday.
Pint-Sized Boss
"CEO of @poosh," wrote Kourtney, captioning this adorable personality pic featuring her daughter Penelope front and center.
Just Chillin'
Scott shared a sweet snap of Reign hanging out on Dad's couch one Saturday in March. "Peace and ❤️ from Reigny," he captioned the photo on Instagram.
Father-Daughter Bonding
Scott also spent some quality time with his daughter Penelope recently. Captioning a photo of the 6-year-old sporting a pair of pink cowgirl boots and a huge grin, he wrote, "My little dumpling �� ❤️."
Twinning!
Scott and Penelope look extra related posing side-by-side in matching sweatsuits.
Winter Wonderland
Kourtney and Reign enjoy a (slightly belated) white Christmas. "What a night ✨," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram Dec. 26.
"Coparenting"
Kourtney's Instagram caption basically said it all.
Fun in the Sun
Kourtney and Reign took Cabo!
Thanksgiving Love
The Kardashian-Disick clan had a Thanksgiving sleepover this year, because they know how to do holidays right.
