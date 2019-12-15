EXCLUSIVE!

Barbara Palvin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

  • By
    &

by Cassie Esparza | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Barbara Palvin, Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Barbara Palvin is headed home for the holidays!

Victoria's Secret newest Angel is heading back to Hungary this holiday season to celebrate the festivities with her family, friends and of course her dog Sushi! And spoiler alert: She couldn't be more excited!

"I do not get to see them much during the year," the 26-year-old model revealed to E! News exclusively. "So I'm looking forward to relaxing and getting my fix with all the traditional Hungarian holiday foods."

Before she heads home, however, Barbara was able to help us out by sharing some gift picks for whatever holiday you celebrate. One unique suggestion is getting a rescue animal. "It's a gift for you, your family, and the animals too," the model proposed.

Another great gift is a visit to an escape room or a spa where you can spend some quality time together. "Everyone would appreciate a weekend away from all the stress of the season to get massages and relax," Barbara explained.

Read

Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers 2019

At the end of the day, Barbara knows the holiday season is not all about the gifts, but she's helping us out by revealing her picks for her very own holiday gift guide. 

"Don't put too much pressure on yourself and forget what Christmas is all about—spreading love and spending time with our loved ones," the Victoria's Secret model shared with us.

Victoria's Secret Satin PJ Set

"It's cozy, cute and everyone will love it," Barbara shared. "It's the must-have gift for the holiday season."

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$70 Victoria's Secret
Photo Album

"You can make the album themed, use stickers, write little notes next to the photos." Barbara suggests. "Perfect way to remind your loved ones of all the special memories you have had together."

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$20 Shutterfly
Recipe Book

"Any kind of book can be a perfect gift, but a recipe book can be extra special especially if it passes on some traditional family favorites," Barbara shared with us.

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$35 Amazon
Victoria's Secret Convertible Gloves

"These are a fun stocking stuffer and I love that they become fingerless so it's easy to use your phone," Barbara shared. "They're practical, but also pretty with the jeweled touch."

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$25 Victoria's Secret
Makeup

"You can never have enough makeup!" Barbara exclaimed. "My favorite line is Armani Beauty, because all of the products are so luxe."

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$38 Nordstrom
The Barbara Bag by The Kooples

"Maybe I'm a little biased, but it is the perfect bag for any outfit," Barbara shared. "It's a little rock & roll, but still elegant."

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$495 The Kooples
Victoria's Secret Lingerie

"No one will say no to some sexy lingerie," Barbara dished. "The Dream Angels Unlined Uplift Balconette Bra is my recent favorite. It adds a little bit of sexy to your holiday party outfits."

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$55 Victoria's Secret
Chocolate & Liquor Basket

"If you can't take someone abroad, you can bring the country to them," Barbara suggested. "Put together a basket of all different kind of sweets and liquors from either one specific country or all over the world."

E-Commerce Barbara Palvin Gift Picks
$50 Harry & David

Want even more gift picks from your favorite celebrities? Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift guides here.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Gifts for the Harry Potter Fan

Holiday Gifts for the Harry Potter Fan 2019

E-Comm: HGG, AJ Vollmoeller, Stephanie Sersen

Married at First Sight's AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

E-Comm: Holiday Delivery Deadlines

2019 Free Shipping Holiday Offers & Deadlines: Send Your Gifts in Time!

E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Gammy from Red Table Talk

Adrienne Banfield-Norris aka Gammy's Gift Guide 2019

E-Comm: HGG, Gifts That Give Back

20+ Holiday Gifts That Give Back 2019

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Gilt, Pat McGrath Labs & Reformation

E-Comm: Ugly Christmas Sweaters

15 Ugly Christmas Sweaters We're Obsessed With

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Victoria's Secret , Holidays , Christmas , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.