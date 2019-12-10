Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle in Puma’s "Forever Stronger" Campaign

She's staying strong.

Lauren London is turning her pain into a movement and continuing what Nipsey Hussle started. The actress, who lost the father of her children in late March after he was shot and killed at the age of 33-years-old, is now working with Puma to launch a new campaign called "Forever Strong."

The company launched the campaign with a touching video showcasing the star as she wanders through the streets of L.A., the city Nipsey famously focused much of his outreach during his life. "The pain is a light. Pain is insight," she says in a touching voice-over. "The body hurts but the spirit grows."

"Lauren London is proud to join forces with Puma to support her on this next chapter of her journey," reads a statement in the video's bio. "This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside Puma. Forever Stronger."