Former Alice Child Star Philip McKeon Dead at 55

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a talented actor.

Former child star Philip McKeon died Tuesday morning in Texas after battling a longtime illness, family spokesperson Jeff Ballard shared with E! News. He was 55.

"We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil's passing," the family said in a statement. "His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life."

Pop culture fans will know Philip best for his role as Tommy Hyatt on the long-running series Alice.

According to reports, fellow actress and co-star Linda Lavin spotted him on stage at a young age and knew he was a gifted, confident child.