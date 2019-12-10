Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Enjoy Rare Public Date Night in London

It's not every day we see these two in the spotlight.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Game of Thrones stars Kit Haringtonand his wife Rose Leslie made a rare appearance in London, England. The lovely couple stepped out for a night out on the town to attend an event together.

The last time the two were spotted out in public together was earlier this summer after Harington left a treatment center in London. Following the GoT series finale, the 32-year-old actor decided to seek professional held in order to "recharge without the day to day stressors and outside influences," per an E! News source.

At the time, the source also said that during his stay at the treatment center, Harington "learned a lot about himself and is very focused on feeling better."

Now, it looks like the actor is back to feeling himself and spending time with his wife in London.

The two, who first met while playing lovers on the hit show in 2012, tied the knot in June of 2018.