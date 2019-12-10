Did Anne Hathaway Give Birth? Actress Appears to Welcome Baby No. 2 With Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway is in the next chapter of her own modern love story—because it appears she's officially a mom of two. 

The Oscar winner has given birth to her second child with husband Adam Shulman, photos published by The Daily Mail indicate. While no further details are currently available regarding the couple's second little one, the newborn joins older brother Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 3, who the actress gave birth to back in 2016.

The family was recently spotted on a visit to a park, where according to a source, the new mom and dad of two took turns watching over the bassinet and pushing Jonathan on a swing before heading on a stroll all together. "They seemed in great spirits," the source said. 

In late July, Hathaway unveiled the big baby news by way of a bump photo on Instagram. "It's not for a movie...⁣⁣," the actress captioned the shot at the time. "#2⁣ All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Since announcing her pregnancy, the expectant star hit many red carpets in honor of Modern Love, making a sartorial splash every step of the way. For a custom dress, designer Brandon Maxwell even added a special tag that read, "Anne +1."

"@brandonmaxwell, as if it wasn't enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it. Thank you, new friend," she wrote online at the time. 

In addition to the pregnancy, Hathaway also celebrated another milestone moment this year: getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Then, in October, she arrived to a surprise baby shower at her Big Apple home, attended by fellow star Jessica Chastain

"Anne walked in and everyone yelled 'Surprise.' She looked completely shocked and put her hand over her mouth then her face," an insider shared with E! News. "She hugged one of her friends and said 'You guys are so good!'"

Now, the newest member of the family is officially here. Congratulations to the new family of four!

