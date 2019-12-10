Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Christmas Movie Leading Men

Prepare for flannel overload.

While Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas programming, which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, is really all about its stacked roster of leading ladies (led by Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar and Lacey Chabert), they just wouldn't be the same without its line-up of leading men.

Each season, eager fans are excited to see which leads are paired together and how much chemistry they will (or won't) have. The highest honor, of course, is being paired with one of the top actresses, like Candace or Lacey.

Still, some male leads have become some of the channel's most beloved and dependable stars, sweeping a Christmas-loving woman off her feet each holiday season or falling in love with a single mom and her precocious child. And if they do it while wearing a fair isle sweater and drinking a hot cocoa with a candy cane sticking out of it? Completely irresistible.