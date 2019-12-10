Why Tiffany Haddish Has a Microscope in Her Bedroom

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Keeping it real! 

It has been nearly 3 years since Tiffany Haddish shot to super-stardom with her hilarious role as Dina in the hit 2017 film Girls Trip. Since then, the comedian has released two hour-long comedy specials starred in box office hits like The Kitchen, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Night School. Now, on the heels of major success, the actress and comedian has no plans of slowing down.

She opened up to InStyle magazine about how she handles fame, her career and the laugh out loud reason there is a microscope in her bedroom. Tiffany revealed that after her paycheck from Girls Trip, she was able to pay off her mortgage and get herself out of debt. While she did treat herself, it's not exactly in the way you would think. 

Tiffany bought herself a microscope and some petri dishes. Yes, really. According to the funny lady, she's always been into science. 

Watch

Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?

"I like to look at germs," she says. "Put them in the refrigerator and see how they act, put them in the sun...I look at all the juices. I had to move my lab to my bedroom once my grandma and brother moved into my house. And I have a section in the refrigerator with a note that says, ‘Do not touch anything in this drawer!'"

Tiffany also revealed that she let her friend and fellow comedian Kevin Hart in on her plans and he had the most spot on reaction. "‘You're going to do what? When do you have time to see what's going on?'" he asked her. "I said, ‘Man, you make the time when you're curious. You make the time.' And he was like, ‘Tiffany! Focus! Focus.' Like, ‘OK, Kevin, you're probably right. I should focus. But there's a lot of guys trying to date me, and I need to know if they got germs!'"

You can't blame a girl for trying! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Timothee Chalamet, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019

Why Timothée Chalamet Felt "Like a Fraud" at Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Jordyn Woods

Watch Jordyn Woods Address Tristan Thompson Scandal in Lie Detector Test

Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Man Publicly Questions Taylor Swift's Fertility

Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson

How Much Do RHOC's Vicki and Kelly Dislike Each Other? Shall They Count the Ways?

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby Loses Appeal to Overturn Prison Sentence

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Shay Mitchell Shares Empowering Photo Of Her Breastfeeding Daughter Atlas

Brad Pitt, Ad Astra premiere

Brad Pitt Weighs In On All Those Recent Dating Rumors

TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , Interviews , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.