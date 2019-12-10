Watch Jordyn Woods Address Tristan Thompson Scandal in Lie Detector Test

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 10:14 AM
Forget about the table! Jordyn Woods is ready to tackle the lie detector chair.
Close to nine months after breaking her silence on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Jordyn returned to Red Table Talk where she wanted to clear the air one final time.
With help from certified polygraphist Shon Thurman—who has 25 years experience—Jordyn sat down for a lie detector test to assure fans she has nothing to hide.
"I just want everyone to know I'm telling the truth and that's the most important story to me—the truth," she shared.
While the entire polygraph was a two-hour process, one question quickly caught the attention of pop culture fans.
"Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson," Shon asked. Jordyn replied, "No."
So what were the results? Drumroll please!
"You absolutely passed and I believe you're being truthful on the test," Shon shared.
Soon after the segment aired, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones discussed the saga that captivated pop culture fans earlier this year.
"There were a lot of untruths that were put out there and one of them was about that there wasn't an apology from Jordyn," Adrienne shared. "From the text messages that I saw, that is not necessarily the case. So don't be editing this out of the show because that's important."
Facebook/Red Table Talk
Jada added, "It taught me a lot…there's always more to the story so you have to be careful about how you judge no matter what you hear."
Since the scandal broke, Jordyn has assured fans that she never slept with Tristan.
"Never, Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, never will I and that's why I'm willing to be put up to the test," she shared on a previous episode of Red Table Talk. "Attach me to a lie detector. I need people to know the truth and more important, I need the people to know the truth."
Consider it done! Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch now.
