Salma Hayek Tried to Get Lip Injections and It Didn't Go Well

It didn't take long for Salma Hayek to realize her true feelings about lip injections.

The actress is set to star as cosmetics mogul Claire Luna in the upcoming comedy, Like a Boss, alongside Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and more famous faces. For the role, the actress really wanted to kick things up a notch. "At first, the part was a very straightforward, ambitious businesswoman," she explained to InStyle. "It was fun to work with Miguel and the writers to create an actually crazy character."

For Claire's look, Hayek got dolled up in red hair, flashy clothes and even gray eye contacts for artificiality. While looking ultra glamorous is certainly not foreign to the longtime movie star, a needle in her lip was.

"First, I wanted to do Botox and inject my lips, which I've never done," she shared with the magazine. However, since Botox couldn't be reversed and Hayek had other shoots, fillers were the next best option...almost.