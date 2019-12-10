Today's Best Sales: Sephora, Shopbop, Nasty Gal & More

Stocksy
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 8:39 AM
Stocksy
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been recovering since Cyber Monday, we feel you. With the holidays right around the corner—if you're like us—chances are you've been online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Which by the way, not to scare you or anything but we're like, 15 days out til Saint Nick comes down the chimney. With holiday shopping on our minds, we wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend daily deals in hopes that all your what-nots, who's-its, and shopping wish lists get checked off!
Here's today's daily deals:
• Nordstrom Rack: Score 45% off oh-so-snuggly UGG boots, take an additional 455% off all Kate Spade clothing, handbags & accessories, take home a PJ Salvage bathrobe for $38 from $98, and 50% off Michelle luxury watches.
•Saks Fifth Ave: 15% off sitewide AND 10% off beauty/fragrance with code SAKSDDAY.
•Sephora: $25 off $75+ (Rouges), $20 off $75+ (VIBs), $15 off $75+ (BIs) purchase with code 2019HOORAY.
•Nasty Gal: go wild with 60-80% off everything PLUS take an extra 15% off using code GOWILD.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor.
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
•Nordstrom: 15% off select beauty brands/products.
•Anthropologie: Shop hundreds of gifts and take off 40% plus free shipping.
•Urban Outfitters: Shop 50% off hundreds of styles!
•Shopbop: take an extra 25% off all sale items for up to 70% off using code JOY19.
And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?