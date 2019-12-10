50 Cent Threatens to Kick Nick Cannon's "Ass" Over Eminem Feud

50 Cent just weighed in on Nick Cannon and Eminem's feud.

The "Candy Shop" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his take on the drama.

"I don't understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM," he wrote on the social network. "He is a different kinda animal, I haven't seen a motherf--ker come close to beating him man. Hey Nick that s--t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!"

He also shared a photo of Eminem along with the following quote. "Believe in restoring the game. Even if it means destroying all the players."

Cannon then replied with an Instagram post of his own.

As fans will recall, Eminem rapped about Cannon and Mariah Carey on Fat Joe's "Lord Above."

"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem rapped at one point during the song, citing his breakup with Carey following their brief romance. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."

Cannon, who was previously married to Carey and shares two children with her, responded by making a few jokes about Slim Shady's age during an episode of Power 106 radio show. He also invited Eminem to come on his show Wild 'N Out.