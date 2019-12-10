Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Has a Pretty Valid Reason For Getting Married at 7:45 AM

There's no better time to get married than 7:45 AM—just ask Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

On Tuesday, Dwayne dished about tying the knot in Hawaii back in August during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained why he and his bride Lauren Hashian had such an walk down the aisle.

"It started very early," he told host Ellen DeGeneres "I mean, I had to work out…I had, like, the 8 o'clock workout…"

Thankfully, he was just messing around.

"I'm only kidding," the Jumanji star assured the daytime host. "We wanted to have an early morning wedding. That way, we said the vows, get it over with. And then by 10, 11 o'clock, we're hanging, we're having brunch with the family and we had it done."

He added, "And plus, in Hawaii, at that time, it's a beautiful time with us and my ancestors watching over us. I mean, it was truly a magical, magical day."