Jimmy Kimmel’s Wax Figure is Absolutely Terrifying

We've seen plenty of celebrity wax figures in our day, but none compare to Jimmy Kimmel's.

On Monday, the late night host unveiled his statue during Jimmy Kimmel Live, which will appear in Madame Tussauds Hollywood's "Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience" exhibit starting Tuesday, and seized an amazing opportunity to prank his co-workers.

"We decided to have a 'Jimmy Kimmel Experience' here, at our show," he said during Monday night's episode. "We brought wax me into our office and we put it in strange places around the building to surprise my co-workers—with special emphases on my cousin Micki [Marseglia]."

After unboxing the wax figure, the Jimmy Kimmel Live team stationed Wax Jimmy in front of the elevators, which really caught his coworkers off-guard. Several employees had to a double take after seeing the statue—and of course, there were tons of gasps and screams.

"Oh, my god that shared the sh--t out of me," one co-worker yelled as they walked to their office.