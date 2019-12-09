How the Cast of Fuller House Prepared to Say Goodbye, Or Not

It's so hard to say goodbye, but that's what the cast of Fuller House is currently having to deal with.

Those goodbyes might not be forever according to John Stamos, but according to Netflix, five seasons is the end for DJ, Stephanie, Kimmy, and the rest of the Tannerinos.

E! News visited the set of the Netflix sitcom a few weeks before the final episode wrapped, and the cast opened up about how hard it is to say goodbye to the people who have become their family.

"This show means so much to me...It's not just five seasons, it's 30-plus years," Candace Cameron Bure told E!'s Carissa Culiner. "So I've already left this soundstage once and said goodbye and now I have to do it again, and while I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be back with everyone, it's a million times harder to say goodbye a second time."