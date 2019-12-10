11 Holiday Gifts From Ethical Brands

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now more than ever before, people are looking more closely at the companies they buy from. Voting with your dollar is real, and it's pushing the retail industry to make big changes.

If you're looking for ethical brands that go the extra mile while offering awesome home textiles, workout gear, high fashion and more to help you round out your gifting, look no further than this list. We've rounded up a handful of our favorites, sharing why we love them, and the products we love most.

Ready to cast your vote in support of some next-level, do-good brands? Here we go!