20+ Concerts on Every Music Lover's Wish List This Holiday Season

The happiest time of the year is coming to a close, but we're hoping your stocking gets stuffed with the experience of a lifetime.

For music lovers everywhere, the best gift has always been a pair of concert tickets. And this New Year is bringing some of music's biggest names to a stage near you.

Taylor Swift's Lover Fest will be bringing the superstar's newest music to fans this summer. Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go World Tour will be hitting everywhere from the U.S. to Latin America and Europe.

And if you're more of a country fan, Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification tour with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion is sure to be a night to remember.