Tori Kelly’s Favorite Cocktail Recipe Will Be a Hit at Your Next Holiday Party

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 4:00 AM

Tori Kelly

Benjo Arwas

It's time for some holiday cheer! 

Musician Tori Kelly knows a thing or two about making the Christmas season festive. On the heels of a massively successful year, more than one year of marriage under her belt and a new album on the horizon, Tori has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. The singer gave E! News the exclusive details on her favorite holiday drink of the season. 

What does a massively successful pop star like to cozy up with when the temperatures outside drop? A hot toddy! She revealed her drink of choice, which is sure to make your holiday party the hit of the decade. Of course, when it comes to a holiday party, you can't go wrong with this classic staple. 

While everyone seems to be winding down, Tori is gearing up for next year. The singer's new album Inspired By True Events is out now, and after the holidays, she will be hitting the road overseas for her first European tour, which runs until March 25.

Tori Kelly's Dreams Are Coming True!

If you want to make the recipe for Tori's hot toddy at home for your loved ones, see the instructions below!

Ingredients: 

1.5 ounces whiskey

1 tablespoon honey

2 ounces hot water

3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

Sounds like a hot party to us! 

