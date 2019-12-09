Cassie Gives Birth to Her First Child With Alex Fine

Congratulations to Cassie!

The "Me & You" singer has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Alex Fine, TMZ reports. Mom and dad named their newborn Frankie Fine.

According to the outlet, baby Frankie was born in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 6 and weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz.

The couple's birth announcement comes about five months after they revealed their pregnancy news to the world. "We couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives," Cassie and Alex told E! News in a joint statement in June. "We are so blessed."

Alex, a competitive bull rider and celebrity trainer, posted a letter to his daughter prior to her arrival, writing that he'll show his baby girl "the greatest love and affection now and forever."

"I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable," he continued. "I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan."