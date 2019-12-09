Last Chance! Snap Up These Disney Wisdom Items Before They're Gone

by Carly Milne | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 1:15 PM

E-Comm: Disney Wisdom Last Chance!

This weekend marked the final drop of this year's Disney Wisdom collection, which featured a new character, inspirational film quote, and color every month. December's addition is the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella, looking resplendent in pink as she reminds us that miracles take time!

But the Disney Wisdom collection isn't here for long! Every month's addition has been limited edition, and many of the characters and quotes—like Mushu from Mulan, Baloo from The Jungle Book, and Dumbo—have completely sold out. Lucky for us, there's a few fantastic pieces that are still up for grabs, so you can still show off your Genie love, write your thoughts down in a journal inspired by Jiminy Cricket, or snuggle a plush Bambi.

Check out our picks for the best Disney Wisdom items you can still get… but not for long!

Fairy Godmother Disney Wisdom Plush

This month's release features a timeless quote from Cinderella: "Even miracles take a little time." So until yours arrives, cuddle up with this cute Fairy Godmother plush.

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$27 shopDisney
Fairy Godmother Disney Wisdom Journal

Or, you could write down the wishes your heart makes in this journal, which features over 200 lined pages, a ribbon bookmark, and the shadow of Gus and the Fairy Godmother alternating in the upper and bottom corner of each page.

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$17 shopDisney
Simba Disney Wisdom Mug

No doubt The Lion King is a classic, as is Rafiki's featured quote, ''The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.'' Think about that while you sip libations from this 12oz mug!

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$19 Shop Disney
Bambi Disney Wisdom Plush

The featured quote from Bambi, "If you can't say somethin' nice, don't say nothin' at all," actually came from Thumper. But this Bambi plush is too cute to pass up.

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$27 shopDisney
Genie Disney Wisdom Pin Set

Show your allegiance to Aladdin by rocking this pin set featuring Genie, Abu and the movie's featured quote, ''...It's not what is on the outside, but what is on the inside that counts.''

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$17 shopDisney
Lumiere Disney Wisdom Plush

If only we could all be as confident as Lumiere's quote asks us to be: ''You don't have time to be timid, you must be bold. Daring." Until then, snuggle this plush when you need a little courage.

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$27 shopDisney
Jiminy Cricket Disney Wisdom Journal

Sometimes it's hard to hear your inner voice, but as Jiminy Cricket knows, it's important to "Always let your conscience be your guide." Let yours guide you as you jot your thoughts down in this journal.

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$17 shopDisney
Genie Disney Wisdom Wall Décor

Once again drawing from the wisdom of Aladdin, this wall hanging is the perfect reminder to cultivate that inner self—and maybe embrace that inner child a bit, too!

Disney Wisdom Last Chance!
$25 shopDisney

Keep an eye out for next year's series, Yoo-hoo!, coming in 2020! And in the meantime, shop 20+ Magical Frozen 2 Gifts for Any Princess in Your Life!

