Nick Cannon Blasts Eminem in New Diss Track "The Invitation"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 1:08 PM
The drama between Nick Cannon and Eminem isn't over yet.
The 39-year-old TV star responded to the 47-year-old rapper's recent track by dropping "The Invitation" on Monday.
The song opened with a message from Suge Knight.
"Check this out Eminem—or whatever your name is, right? You know, I never do no talking, but Nick is family. This is your invitation to prove to everybody else what you're about," Knight, who is currently spending time behind bars, said, later adding "Eminem's a bitch."
Cannon and his collaborators—who also included Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy—continued to throw shade at the 15-time Grammy winner. At one point in the song, Cannon referenced Slim Shady's family.
"Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie," Cannon rapped, calling out Eminem's daughter and her mother. "And that other kid you raisin' that ain't even your baby."
He also responded to the Mariah Carey mention Eminem made in "Lord Above."
"My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago/ You're still cryin' about it, bitch, now who really the hoe?" he continued.
To hear the rest of the diss track, play the clip below.
As fans will recall, Eminem made headlines last week after he rapped about Carey and Cannon on Fat Joe's new tune.
"I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p---y got him neutered," Eminem rapped, mentioning his brief romance with Carey. "Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do s--t / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick."
Cannon, who was previously married to Carey and shares two children with her, clapped back during an episode of Power 106 radio show.
"We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet," he said, taking a jab at Eminem's age. "What's the pill old people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop."
He also invited "Grandpa Marshall" to come on his show Wild 'N Out.
Cannon and Eminem's drama goes way back. After Eminem rapped about his breakup with Carey in "Bagpipes From Baghdad," Carey responded with "Obsessed" and Eminem later dropped "The Warning."
"I think we was flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherf--ker drops a song, like, talking s--t," Cannon once said on T.I.'s podcast expediTIously. "Calling [Mariah] all kinds of bitches and hoes. I'm like, this is my wife. This is my new wife. I wrote a letter first, I don't even know if Twitter had came out yet. So, I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, 'Look, I respect you as an artist. I'm actually a fan and I think you're one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face-to-face.'"
It looks like their beef is far from over.
