Jennifer Lopez Has the Best Reaction to Her First Golden Globe Nomination in Over 20 Years

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez!

The 50-year-old actress has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award. The star is a contender in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the 2020 nominees, Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate the big news.

"Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA," she wrote via the social network on Monday. "Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!!"

This wasn't the first time Lopez had been recognized by the HFPA. She was also in the running for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) in 1998 for her role in Selena. However, Helen Hunt won the award for her performance in As Good as It Gets.

"I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honor," Lopez said in a video after waking up to the news. "I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers and I'll see you at the Globes!"

Watch

Jennifer Lopez Is Super Excited About Hustlers Oscar Buzz

Of course, her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was proud of her, too.

"So proud to see Jennifer receive her well-deserved @goldenglobes nomination for her role as Ramona in @hustlersmovie!" he wrote on Instagram. What a great way to end a phenomenal year for the most talented woman on the planet. #congratsbaby #TeAmo."

Lopez has opened up about her love for the character before.

"So, to play a character, I do things because I love them," she recently told GQ. "I didn't get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers. I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself, you know?"

Fans will have to wait until the award show to see if she takes home the trophy. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.

To see who else is up for an award this year, check out the full list.

