It's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Like You've Never Seen Before Thanks to LaMonica Garrett

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 11:20 AM
It's a crossover years in the making, and E! News is taking you behind the scenes with Arrow star LaMonica Garrett.
In the photos below, Garrett, who plays The Monitor and Anti-Monitor, a character originally from the comic books, gives viewers an inside look at The CW's epic superhero show crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Inspired by the comic book event of the same name, The CW's "Crisis" spans shows and is pulling in actors from across the DC Comics universe.
Obviously, if you haven't watched any episodes involved in the crossover, this is your last spoiler warning. And if you have watched, buckle up because the photos Garrett has snapped will make your TV-loving heart soar. An if you're just a causal fan, know this: The crossover spans shows and months, and will have a lasting impact across The CW's Arrowverse. What does that mean? Tune in to find out.
Below, see Garrett's "Crisis" photo gallery. And don't worry, they don't spoil anything past episode one. "Crisis" kicked off with the Sunday, Dec. 8 episode of Supergirl and continues with Monday, Dec. 9 episode of Batwoman and the Tuesday, Dec. 10 episode of The Flash. Things resume and end with Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
LaMonica Garrett
"A lot of tension between John Diggle and The Monitor on screen. But all that fades soon as the director yells cut. ✊��"
LaMonica Garrett
"David Harewood and I right after J'onn J'onzz watched his brother Malefic begin his journey back to Mars."
LaMonica Garrett
"Iconic moment with Audrey Marie Anderson, the first time The Monitor and Harbinger shared the same space during filming."
LaMonica Garrett
"The first time I looked in the mirror and the Anti-Monitor was looking back at me."
LaMonica Garrett
"David Ramsey, Stephen Amell and I celebrating at the Arrow series wrap party in Vancouver."
LaMonica Garrett
"Another iconic 'Crisis On Infinite Earths' moment with Audrey Marie Anderson."
LaMonica Garrett
"The ultimate 'Crisis' moment with Audrey Anderson, Tom Cavanaugh and I, aka Harbinger, Pariah, and the Monitor. Three of the five characters directly linked to 'Crisis on Infinite Earths.' The Anti-Monitor and Psycho Pirate are the other two."
Be sure to come back to E! News for more on the Arrowverse crossover.
